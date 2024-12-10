Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

5-Year-Old Falls Into Borewell In Rajasthan, Rescue Operation Underway

The rescue team is digging a parallel borewell to reach him, while also supplying him oxygen through a pipe.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
5-Year-Old Falls Into Borewell In Rajasthan, Rescue Operation Underway
Rescue operations underway after a 5-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Dausa
Jaipur:

The operation to rescue five-year-old Aryan stuck at 150-feet depth entered day two on Tuesday, with rescuers saying they last observed movements through a camera around 2 am, 13 hours after he fell into the borewell in Dausa district.

The rescue team is digging a parallel borewell to reach him, while also supplying him oxygen through a pipe.

Efforts are also being made to pull out the child with the help of a rope and some other equipment.

The rescuers have deployed several earthmovers and tractors to dig the parallel hole, an official said.

Aryan fell into the open borewell while playing in an agriculture farm in Kalikhad village. The incident occurred at around 3 pm and rescue operation began one hour later. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Boy Fall Into Borewell, Dausa
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now