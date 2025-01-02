30 Injured, 10 Critical After Bus Crashes Into Truck In Rajasthan Amid Dense Fog

A bus carrying 45 passengers crashed into a truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday morning, injuring 30 people and leaving at least 10 in a critical condition. The incident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway when the sleeper bus was travelling from Ujjain to Delhi.

According to officials, dense fog in the morning caused the accident.

The impact of the crash was so strong that the front of the bus was shattered. Visuals of the incident site show the bus - especially up to the driver's seat, being completely wrecked.

The injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital, while the ones in critical condition have been taken to Jaipur for treatment. Most of the injured people are residents of Delhi and others are from Sonipat and Kota.

"This accident happened in front of pillar number 198 on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Ladli Ka Bans village. Due to heavy fog, a sleeper coach bus collided with a truck. There were about 45 people on this bus. The accident was so severe that the front part of the bus was completely damaged," Deputy SP Charul Gupta said.

Last month, an LPG tanker collided with a truck in Rajasthan on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, sparking a massive fire and turning the stretch into an inferno. At least 19 people were killed in the incident. The explosion was so intense that several vehicles within a 300-meter radius were engulfed and completely burned and many drivers were reportedly burned in the incident, with some left in critical condition.