11 Tibetans Detained For Protesting Against Xi Jinping In Chennai: Police

The police said 11 Tibetans were detained for protesting against Xi Jinping in Chennai

Eleven Tibetans were detained in Chennai on Friday for allegedly trying to protest at the airport and also outside the hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping is staying during his two-day visit, the police said.

Xi is meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their second informal summit at the nearby coastal town of Mamallapuram on Friday and Saturday.

The police whisked away a person holding a Tibetan flag and four others who attempted to stage a sudden protest outside the hotel where the Chinese President checked-in. The protester was taken in an autorickshaw by some policemen even as four others were removed in a police vehicle.

The airport police said they detained six Tibetans for trying to stage a protest at the airport ahead of Xi's arrival. "We have secured them. No cases have been booked yet," a senior police officer said.

PM Modi and Xi arrived in Chennai on Friday to take part in the informal meet to discuss bilateral issues between the two countries.

