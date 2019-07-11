11 Of Wedding Party Injured After Bus Falls Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh

The bus that fell into the canal had around 50 to 60 passengers (Representational)

At least 11 members of a marriage party were injured when their bus fell into a canal at the Khamaura turn in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle following heavy rains.

At least 11 people were injured in the incident, Banda Sadar Circle Officer Raghvendra Singh said.

There were 50 to 60 passengers -- all members of the marriage party -- in the private bus, he added.

The injured were taken to the Attarra Community Health Centre, from where the father of the bridegroom, Gaya Prasad (48), was shifted to the district hospital as his injuries were serious, he added.

