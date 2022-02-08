11 Indian Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy For Poaching

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in ties between India and Sri Lanka. (Representational)

Eleven Indian fishermen have been arrested and three fishing trawlers seized by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, according to an official statement.

The Lankan Navy said on Tuesday the fishermen were arrested near the Delft Island in the north on Monday, and that they were indulging in bottom trawling.

The arrests are part of the Lankan Navy's patrols to cut illegal fishing in the Lankan waters to minimise the impact from poaching on local fishermen and sustainability of fishery resources in Sri Lanka, said the statement.

Historically, fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka have crossed maritime boundaries for fishing. Tamil Nadu fishermen often stray into Lankan waters as the waters available for Indian fishermen has drastically reduced after India gifted the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. The fall in fish population in Indian waters too has forced many fishermen to enter Lankan waters.

Tamil Nadu has been demanding the retrieval of Katchatheevu Island, besides the restoration of traditional fishing rights in Lankan waters or entering into a long-term lease agreement with Sri Lanka that would allow fishing in Lankan waters.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the latest arrests of 11 fishermen. "Including these 11 fishermen, as on date 29 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and 79 fishing boats are in Sri Lankan custody," he said.

"The numerous instances of arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, especially in the recent past warrants a strong and coordinated response by the Government of India at the highest level. The issue of frequent harassment and arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen is an abrogation of their traditional fishing rights in the Palk bay area. This is not just a livelihood issue of thousands of our fisherfolk, but also a persistent threat to their lives on sea and challenge to the rights of our fishermen to fish in the traditional waters," read Mr Stalin's letter.

The issue of fishermen also figured in the talks between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Sri Lankan counterpart GL Peiris in New Delhi on Monday. The Lankan minister is on a three-day official visit to India.

"Exchanged views on the fishermen issue and agreed that bilateral mechanisms should meet early. Recognised the importance of greater tourism for economic recovery. Also noted the importance of P2P linkages through greater connectivity," said Mr Jaishankar.

The fishermen's arrests come at a time when arrangements are being made to repatriate the 56 fishermen released by a Sri Lankan court last month.

On February 1, 21 Indian fishermen were arrested by Lankan Navy and they have been further remanded till February 21 by a court.

In Sri Lanka's capital Colombo, the local fisher organisation, the All Island Podu Fishermen Union staged a noisy demonstration opposite the fisheries ministry premises.

"We have been agitating for over decades to make the Sri Lanka government stop this Indian fishing invasion. They are helpless," Ratna Gamage, its national organiser said.

There have been several alleged incidents of Sri Lankan Navy even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats. The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Over 600 Tamil Nadu fishermen have so far fallen to bullets fired by Lankan Navy over the last three decades.