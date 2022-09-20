11 Dead Due To Lightning In Bihar, Rs 4 Lakh Aid Announced

Bihar lightning deaths: Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather, said Nitish Kumar. (Representational)

Eleven people have died due to lightning and thunderstorms in various parts of Bihar, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announcing a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of the victims.

The Chief Minister, in a statement issued on Monday, said four people each died in Purnea and Araria and three in Supaul due to thunderstorms and lightning.

"My deepest condolences to the affected families. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be given immediately to the dependents of those who died," he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people to be vigilant in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to avoid mishaps.

"Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather," he added.

