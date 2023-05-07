15 Dead After Houseboat Capsizes In Kerala, Rescue Operations On

Those taken out of the water were admitted to nearby hospitals.

At least 15 people, most of them children, died when a houseboat with around 30 passengers aboard it overturned and sank near Tuvalthiram beach in the Tanur area of Malappuram district in Kerala on Sunday evening.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who is coordinating the rescue operations along with Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, said at least 15 people have died and most of them were children, who had come for a ride amid ongoing school vacations.

"More victims are believed to be trapped under the boat and have to be brought out. The boat had overturned. The reason for it is not yet known. Police will be investigating it," he told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the unfortunate incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of victims.

Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2023

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a statement condoling the deaths and directed the Malappuram District Collector to carry out a coordinated emergency rescue operation.

Fire and police units, officials from revenue and health departments and locals from Tanur and Tirur areas of the district were involved in the rescue operation, the statement said. It also said ministers Abdurahiman and Riyas would be coordinating the rescue operations.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7 PM.

Those taken out of the water were admitted to nearby private and government hospitals, it said. The exact cause of the accident was not known at present, police said.

