108 Maoists, Carrying Total Bounty Of Rs 3.95 Crore, Surrender In Bastar

In a dramatic development in the final phase of India's anti-Maoist campaign, security forces achieved one of their biggest breakthroughs in Bastar when 108 Maoists surrendered simultaneously on Wednesday, marking one of the largest mass surrenders in recent years.

The surrendered cadres, many belonging to the powerful Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), had a combined government bounty of nearly Rs 3.95 crore on their heads. The surrender comes just days before the March 31, 2026 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate Maoists from the country, making the development a significant moment in the long-running insurgency in central India.

The operation also led to the discovery of what officials are calling the largest Maoist dump recovered in recent times.

Acting on information provided by the surrendered Maoists, security forces recovered Rs 3.61 crore in cash and nearly one kilogram of gold worth about Rs 1.64 crore, along with a massive stockpile of weapons.

The haul included 101 modern and improvised firearms, among them seven AK-47 rifles, ten INSAS rifles, one carbine, five SLRs, four light machine guns, twenty .303 rifles, 25 twelve-bore guns, 11 BGL launchers, one mortar, three .315-bore rifles, 13 Bharmar guns and a Mega BGL launcher.

Officials say it is the first time in the country that such a huge amount of cash and gold has been recovered during an anti-Maoist operation.

Police officials revealed that the surrender process began after several Maoist cadres initiated contact with security forces, expressing their willingness to give up arms.

During negotiations, they disclosed the locations of hidden Maoist dumps across forest areas, enabling forces to recover the cache. The surrender ceremony is scheduled to formally present the seized weapons and valuables.

Addressing a press conference at Shaurya Bhavan, Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam said the mass surrender reflects the growing impact of the state's "Poona Margem" campaign, launched to dismantle the Maoist network in Bastar. According to Gautam, 2,714 Maoists have surrendered since January 1, 2024, indicating a steady weakening of the insurgent movement in the region.

Among those who laid down arms were several key figures in the Maoist hierarchy, including DVCM Rahul Telam, Pandru Kowasi and Jhitru Oyam from the West Bastar Division, DVCM Ramdhar alias Biru from the East Bastar Division Committee, DVCM Mallesh from the North Bastar Division Committee, CYPC Commander Muchaki from PLGA Battalion No. 1, and DVCM Kosa Mandavi from the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai described the mass surrender as a strong signal that Bastar is moving towards peace and stability. He credited the development to the state's rehabilitation policy and the sustained operations by security forces. The Chief Minister said the government remains committed to eliminating Maoist under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following the strategy of "security, development and trust".

Security agencies believe the coming weeks will be crucial as the operation enters its decisive phase. During a recent visit to forward operating bases in Chhattisgarh, CRPF Director General GP Singh instructed troops to remain alert and push operations forward with the goal of zero casualties, warning that hidden IEDs planted by Maoists remain the biggest threat in the dense forests of Bastar.

With hundreds of cadres already surrendering and major weapons caches being uncovered, officials say the insurgency that once dominated the Bastar region appears to be facing one of its most difficult moments in decades.