107 New Covid Cases In Delhi, Highest In 6 Months; 1st Death In 10 Days

A total of 61,905 tests were conducted in 24 hours (File)

Delhi today reported over a hundred cases of coronavirus in 24 hours - the highest daily spike in nearly six months. On June 25, the national capital had recorded 115 cases in a day. The spike in cases is being recorded amid the Omicron scare in Delhi as the total number of patients infected with the latest variant of coronavirus jumped by 12 on Friday to reach 22.

With the 107 new cases today, the city also reported one related death - a first in 10 days. 25,101 Covid patients have died so far in Delhi.

The case positivity rate of the national capital is now 0.17% - on a gradual rise from 0.13% yesterday. On Wednesday, 57 cases were recorded in Delhi with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, according to the health bulletin.

There are currently 540 active COVID-19 patients in Delhi with 255 in home isolation.

The number of Covid cases recorded in Delhi so far reached 14,42,197. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, with 50 people being discharged in the last 24 hours.

Three deaths due to Covid have been recorded in December so far in Delhi. Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

A total of 61,905 tests - 57,435 RT-PCR and 4,470 rapid antigen tests - were conducted in 24 hours, the bulletin stated.

Currently, there are 157 containment zones across the city - a rise from 153 yesterday.