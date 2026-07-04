100 Days, 185 Cases: 122 Tonnes of Adulterated Food Seized In Hyderabad

In one of the biggest crackdowns on food adulteration in the city, the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) has registered 185 cases and seized nearly 122 tonnes of unsafe and adulterated food in its first 100 days of operation.

The special unit, launched on March 19 under the Hyderabad City Police, has been carrying out raids across the city along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Food Safety and Veterinary departments.

The largest number of cases was registered in Rajendranagar at 55, followed by Golconda (44), Secunderabad (35), Charminar (21), Shamshabad (13), Jubilee Hills (12) and Khairatabad (5).

The raids led to the seizure of 27 tonnes of adulterated ginger-garlic paste, over 25 tonnes of chemically ripened fruits, more than 30 tonnes of discarded chicken waste, 15 tonnes of substandard chicken and meat, over 9 tonnes of stale pickles, 4 tonnes of adulterated khoya, 3.9 tonnes of fake tea powder, 3.2 tonnes of adulterated cream, 2.7 tonnes of substandard dry fruits and dates, 2.5 tonnes of adulterated curd, 1.5 tonnes of synthetic paneer and 120 kg of unhygienic fried chicken from fast-food outlets.

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Police also handed over 247 cases to the GHMC Food Safety Officers for further legal action. These include cases against paneer units, water plants, bakeries, fast-food centres, hostels, meat shops and quick-commerce platforms, as well as 90 cases registered based on public complaints.

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Highlighting the health hazards of food adulteration, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said, "Food adulteration is not a minor violation. We consider it an offence equivalent to attempted murder. We will not hesitate to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against those involved in this mafia."

Sajjanar said the commissioner's office is receiving around 15 public complaints every day and appealed to people to report suspected food adulteration by calling Dial 100 or the H-FAST helpline - 8712661212. He assured that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.