Hyderabad University Invites Applications For MCA Admissions, Check Details

The University of Hyderabad has started accepting applications for admission to its Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme for the academic year 2026-27. The university has allocated a total of 40 seats for the programme, with admissions being conducted in accordance with the prescribed reservation policy.

Candidates who appeared for the National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2026 are eligible to apply through the university's official admissions portal.

The application process began on July 2 and will remain open until July 22. The merit list will be published on July 28. Physical reporting for counselling and document verification is scheduled for August 12.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for admission, candidates must hold a first-class bachelor's degree with at least 60% aggregate marks in any discipline. In addition, applicants must have secured a qualified rank in NIMCET 2026. The university will prepare the merit list solely on the basis of NIMCET 2026 scores.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 600 for General category candidates, Rs 550 for candidates from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Rs 400 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Rs 275 for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates.

The university said, "As one of India's premier central institutions, the University of Hyderabad continues to foster academic excellence and advanced technical education. The MCA curriculum is systematically designed to impart deep theoretical knowledge and robust practical expertise, preparing graduates to excel in the rapidly evolving global computing and software engineering landscape."

For detailed information on the eligibility criteria, application process, fee structure, prospectus, and other admission guidelines, candidates can visit the university's admission websites: acad.uohyd.ac.in and uohyd.ac.in.