100 Cooks Attempt World Record, Make 25,000 'Batata Vadas' In 12 Hours

One hundred cooks attempted to create a world record by frying 25,000 "batata vadas" in 12 hours in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The aim of the event, organised in Dombivali town on Saturday, was to popularise ''batata vada'' (a mashed potato fritter which is a popular snack in Maharashtra) across the world, said chef Satyendra Jog, the organiser.

As many as 100 cooks fried 25,000 "vadas" between 10 am and 10 pm by using 1,500 kg potatoes, 500 litre oil and 350 kg gram flour, he said, adding that Rs 10 lakh was spent on the event.

Officials of the Limca Book of Records were present at the event and they will soon decide whether the feat will enter the record book, Jog said.