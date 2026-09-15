"100% Case Of Dismissal": Supreme Court On Senior Punjab Cop's Bail Plea

"It's 100 per cent case of dismissal," the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while hearing the second bail plea of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar who was arrested by the CBI in October last year in connection with a corruption case.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana posted the matter for hearing after four weeks, and also indicated that it would examine the bail plea after certain material witnesses had been examined.

"It's 100 per cent case of dismissal! You want dismissal now or later?" the CJI asked.

Bhullar's counsel submitted that the complainant and some material witnesses had not yet been examined, while statements of some were recorded.

Bhullar has challenged the dismissal of his bail plea by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 10.

On April 10, the top court refused to entertain his bail plea in the case. It granted Bhullar the liberty to approach the high court for bail if the trial in the case did not begin within two months.

A complaint was filed in October last year. It alleged that Bhullar, who was posted as DIG of Ropar range, demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary to secure favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Sirhind police station.

An FIR was registered and a trap was laid on October 16 last year in Chandigarh where a co-accused was apprehended while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the demanded bribe.

Bhullar was arrested in the case. Later in January, a special CBI court in Chandigarh dismissed his plea seeking bail.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)