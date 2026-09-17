Delhi High Court Warns Of Postponing Delhi University Student Union Poll Results Over Violence

The Delhi High Court has reprimanded the authorities and student unions over the allegations of violence and vandalism during campaigning for the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections.

The court today pulled up the university, the Centre, and Delhi Police for failing to control such incidents, stating it was "unacceptable at any cost" to allow the student polls to turn into what's reflected in the material placed before it.

The DUSU elections are scheduled tomorrow (September 18), and the results are expected a day later.

The court did not stay the elections. But it ordered Delhi University and the Delhi Police to file status reports on the action taken over the incidents by tomorrow. It warned that it may stop the counting of votes and postpone results if it is not satisfied with the reports.

Read: Delhi University Students' Union Poll Campaign Turns Violent, Several Injured

"The court will not accept any excuse. We are not staying or postponing the elections, but if we are not satisfied with the report, we can pass a harsher order, including stopping the counting and postponing the result. If you are unable to control the situation, we know how to get it done," the court said.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Teja Karia was hearing an application filed by lawyer Prashant Manchanda in his petition seeking action against candidates indulging in defacement of public property. The original petition was moved in 2017.

Wednesday was the "blackest day" in the history of DUSU elections, the lawyer said during today's hearing, pointing out to reports that students and teachers were beaten on the campus.

Despite the court's warning last year, Manchanda alleged, the authorities failed to enforce the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, which seek to reform and curb the influence of money and muscle power in student elections.

Read: DUSU Polls: Delhi High Court Plea Seeks Action Over 'Money, Muscle Power', Violence

Yesterday, clashes broke out between the supporters of NSUI and ABVP outside the Law Centre in North Campus during the final phase of campaigning for the DUSU elections. Some students alleged they were attacked and left injured. A professor is also among those who were allegedly attacked by the campaigners on campus.

The court remarked that the authorities may not be responsible for such "criminal and reckless" behaviour, but students are.

"We cannot permit this. Enough is enough. You are thrashing teachers and brandishing guns. If you (authorities) cannot control this, we will cancel the elections. You cannot shirk away from your responsibility. Leave your job if you are unable to control," the bench said.

The top court further observed that democracy can't be converted into a criminal society.

Read: Delhi University Student Elections 2026: Know Your Candidates, Key Issues

Counsel Mohinder Rupal appeared for Delhi University, and the Centre was represented by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma.

Sharma said that while such conduct is reprehensible and the guilty must be brought to book, this year's elections are 85-90% better than elections held the previous year.

The matter will be taken up again tomorrow.

The DUSU elections are expected to be an intense battle for four posts, including president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary. The four major organisations in the contest are the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Congress's NSUI, and the Left alliance of the AISA and SFI.

In 2025, the ABVP won three central panel posts, including the president's chair, while the vice-president's post was secured by the NSUI.