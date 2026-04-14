"New Bihar Government Will Have My Guidance": Nitish Kumar After Resignation

Nitish Kumar has resigned as Bihar's chief minister as he moves to Rajya Sabha after serving 10 terms spanning nearly two decades at the helm. He submitted his resignation to Governor Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain at Lok Bhavan this afternoon, after dissolving his cabinet.

Soon after, the veteran JDU leader assured his full cooperation to the new government that will take over from him.

The BJP is set to form the next government in Bihar, with senior leader Samrat Choudhary expected to take the oath as chief minister tomorrow.

Kumar was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP last week.

End Of An Era

Kumar's resignation marks the end of an era in Bihar, as he shifts his focus from state politics towards national responsibilities. Earlier today, he chaired his final cabinet meeting as chief minister along with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and other ministers and officials.

In a post on X, he said his government has consistently served the people over the years and has now decided to leave the chief minister's post.

आप जानते हैं कि 24 नवंबर, 2005 को राज्य में पहली बार एन०डी०ए० सरकार बनी थी। तब से राज्य में कानून का राज है और हम लगातार विकास के काम में लगे हुए हैं। सरकार ने शुरू से ही सभी तबकों का विकास किया है चाहे हिंदू हो, मुस्लिम हो, अपर कास्ट हो, पिछड़ा हो, अति पिछड़ा हो, दलित हो,… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) April 14, 2026

"After today's cabinet meeting, I met the honourable Governor and submitted my resignation. Now the new government will look after the work here. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance. Even ahead, a lot of very good work will be done, and Bihar will advance a great deal," said the veteran politician.

The NDA government was formed in Bihar on November 24, 2005 for the first time, he recalled in his post, adding that the administration has since ensure a rule of law and continuous development work in the state.

He said his government has worked for the development of all sections of society from the very beginning, cutting across religious lines and caste groups. Work has been done in every sector and for women and youth, the veteran leader said.

The centre is providing full cooperation in Bihar's development, he added, convinced that his state will develop faster and make an important contribution to the progress of the nation.

The New Bihar 'Samrat'

Samrat Choudhury, who was a deputy chief minister in Kumar's cabinet, has been unanimously elected as the BJP legislative leader in Bihar. His name was announced by the BJP's central observer and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today.

Vijay Sinha, who was also a deputy chief minister, had proposed his name for the top post at a meeting of BJP MLAs at its Patna office.

Choudhury is likely to take the oath tomorrow, becoming Bihar's first-ever BJP chief minister.