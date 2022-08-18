10 Things To Know About The 'Freebies' Case In Supreme Court

Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress Party told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that ruling parties must be punished if they rush through welfare schemes just before elections. The intent of such parties is to "mock democracy", the party said.

At the same time, the YSR Congress told the Supreme Court that an elected government has the responsibility to deliver schemes to end poverty, provide healthcare, education and jobs. Everything cannot be generalised as "freebies", the party said.

Only the ruling parties of Delhi and Tamil Nadu - the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and DMK - had argued till now against the petition by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, who wants political parties to stop promising freebies during election campaigns.

The Supreme Court asked the Centre what "freebies" really meant and told AAP and DMK to reply.

In his petition filed in January, Ashwini Upadhyay opposes parties promising sops and suggests that the Election Commission cancel the registration of such parties.

The case comes in the middle of political sparring over the term "Revdi (sweet) culture" used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deride parties prone to offering freebies.

While inaugurating an expressway in Uttar Pradesh last month, PM Modi warned against "Revdi culture" and said it could be "very dangerous" for the country as it could freeze development.

Delhi's ruling AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal immediately hit back at the Prime Minister. AAP said free water, electricity, healthcare or world-class primary education are not "Revdis". The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi runs a free power scheme, among other welfare measures.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked states doling out freebies to check their fiscal strength and make room in the budget for their election promises.