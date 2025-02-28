The foundation of India's constitutional democracy rests on the principles of social and economic justice, as envisioned by the framers of the Constitution. Dr BR Ambedkar, in his speech to the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, warned that political democracy without social democracy would lead to instability, emphasising that “we must remove the contradiction at the earliest possible moment or else those who suffer from inequality will blow up the structure of political democracy which this Assembly has laboriously built up”.

Similarly, K.T. Shah argued during the debates that “it is the primary duty of the state to provide every citizen with the bare necessities of life”. These statements underscore the necessity of welfare measures—including so-called “freebies”—as mechanisms to bridge economic disparities and uphold democratic ideals. When governments provide free education, healthcare, and food security, they are not indulging in populism but fulfilling their constitutional obligation to ensure dignity and equal opportunity for all. Nehru also asserted in the First Lok Sabha, “The service of India means the ending of poverty and ignorance and disease and inequality of opportunity.” Freebies, when designed as instruments of economic justice, are not mere handouts but a means of securing the fundamental rights of the most vulnerable.

A Short-Sighted Argument

In the contemporary context, the Modi government's vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) has not translated into sufficient job creation, leaving millions dependent on government aid. The reality is simple: if stable and dignified employment were available, people would work. However, the persistent lack of economic opportunities and widening inequality make welfare programmes essential lifelines, bridging gaps in education, healthcare, and basic resources.

Despite poverty alleviation efforts over decades, unemployment, wage stagnation, and inadequate services remain widespread. Structural limitations, such as short-term government tenures, hinder long-term economic strategies. While reforms aim for sustainable change, the sheer scale of poverty demands immediate intervention.

The debate over government “freebies” has intensified as an election strategy with the recent Delhi and Maharashtra elections, yet, when structured as targeted welfare, they serve as vital tools of social justice and economic redistribution. By ensuring marginalised communities have equitable access to necessities, these measures align with India's constitutional vision of a just society and help correct systemic disparities in an increasingly unequal economy.

The Supreme Court's recent criticism of political parties announcing freebies—arguing that they discourage people from working and contributing to national development—fails to recognise India's ground reality. “Are we not creating a class of parasites?” the Bench asked, claiming that people are “not willing to work” because of welfare schemes. Justices B.R. Gavai and Augustine George Masih emphasised integrating people into the mainstream economy. However, this perspective overlooks the structural barriers preventing millions from securing stable jobs. In a country where economic inequality is stark, dismissing welfare programmes as handouts ignores their role in addressing systemic deprivation. While concerns over fiscal responsibility are valid, branding welfare recipients as ‘unmotivated' disregards the persistent lack of opportunities that necessitate such support in the first place.

Freebies As Economic Stimuli

Contrary to the belief that freebies drain state resources, they often act as economic stimuli. By putting disposable income in the hands of the poor, they boost demand for goods and services, leading to higher consumption and economic activity.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been one of the most prominent proponents of freebies, particularly in Delhi. Free bus travel for women in states like Delhi has increased female workforce participation, demonstrating how social interventions can lead to broader economic benefits. Despite all expenditure on subsidies, healthcare and education, the AAP government has set an example and maintained a revenue surplus economy, earning more revenue than it spends. Delhi's debt to GDP ratio was also 3.9% as compared to an all-India average of 27.5%.

Welfare schemes such as direct cash transfers (e.g., Telangana's Rythu Bandhu for farmers) have enhanced rural economies, leading to increased spending on seeds, fertilizers, and other agricultural inputs. Moreover, free electricity for small farmers in Punjab has led to increased agricultural productivity, contributing to food security and reducing dependence on exploitative money-lenders.

A Constitutional Mandate

The Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSPs) enshrined in the Indian Constitution clearly mandate the state to promote social justice and reduce inequalities. Article 39(a) directs the state to ensure that wealth and resources are distributed in a manner that serves the common good, while Article 47 emphasises the duty of the state to improve nutrition and public health. Freebies, when aligned with these principles, are not just policy choices but constitutional obligations.

Dr Ambedkar also argued that fundamental rights must be protected by social conscience rather than just legal mechanisms. He stated, “If fundamental rights are opposed by the community, no law, no Parliament, no Judiciary can guarantee them in the real sense of the word.” This highlights the importance of state intervention to ensure economic justice and prevent marginalisation.

The Fallacy of the ‘Dependency' Argument

Critics often claim that freebies create a culture of dependency. However, this argument overlooks the reality that wealthier sections of society also receive state subsidies in various forms—tax breaks, industrial incentives, and agricultural subsidies. If corporate bailouts and tax incentives are considered essential for economic growth, why are welfare freebies seen as wasteful?

Moreover, empirical evidence suggests that targeted freebies create long-term self-sufficiency. Free skill development programmes, access to public healthcare, and free higher education enhance human capital, ensuring that beneficiaries eventually contribute to economic productivity.

Towards a Balanced Approach

The discourse on freebies should move beyond binary narratives of fiscal prudence vs. populism. The reality is that freebies, when designed responsibly, uphold constitutional mandates, stimulate economic activity, and promote social justice. Instead of debating whether freebies are inherently good or bad, policymakers must focus on ensuring transparency, accountability, and targeting mechanisms to maximise their impact.

As India aspires to become a global economic powerhouse, it must recognise that inclusive growth cannot be achieved without ensuring that the most vulnerable have access to basic resources. Rather than viewing freebies as an economic burden, they should be seen as investments in human capital and social equity.

(The author is national spokesperson, AAP)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author