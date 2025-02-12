Delhi High Court Sends Ex-Judge's 'Freebies Are Corruption' Plea To Top Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to hear a petition filed by an ex-judge, Justice SN Dhingra, against freebies promised by the AAP, BJP, and Congress before last week's Delhi election.

In his complaint, Justice Dhingra alleged that such promises by political parties amounted to "corrupt practices", as under the Representation of People Act. He sought directions to the Election Commission to investigate these promises and declare them 'unconstitutional', and also sought directions to prevent parties from collecting personal data of voters and sharing these with third parties.

However, the petitioner was directed to approach the Supreme Court instead. This was after the Election Commission told the High Court a similar case is already pending in that forum.

In his complaint, Justice Dhingra referred to the three parties' promise of direct cash transfers to eligible women voters; the AAP had promised Rs 2,100 per month and the Congress and BJP had promised Rs 2,500 each. Justice Dhingra argued these promises amounted to a bribe.

The AAP, the BJP, and the Congress each went all-out in attempts to win over voters, specifically women voters, in this Delhi election. Each party's manifesto made several promises, apart from that of direct cash transfers, ranging from special payments to pregnant women to free travel on city buses.

Supreme Court On Freebies

Meanwhile, almost simultaneously, over in the Supreme Court a hearing linked to political parties' practice of freebies before elections was being held.

A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih noted the prevalence of such measures before elections, and observed, "Unfortunately... people are (now) not willing to work due to these freebies." "They are getting free rations and money without doing any work," the court said.

The court was hearing a case about the right to shelter for homeless people in urban areas.

The court was told by Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the centre, that the Urban Poverty Eradication Mission, which is supposed to address such issues, will be finalised soon.

This case will be heard again after six weeks.

In December last year too, the Supreme Court asked some serious questions about the viability of election freebies, as it urged the government to create job opportunities for migrant workers who have been receiving free rations since the Covid pandemic. A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Manmohan was surprised when told that 81 crore people are still getting free, or subsidised, rations.

The bench asked, "For how long freebies can be given? Why don't we work to create job opportunities, employment and capacity building for these migrant workers?"

Delhi Assembly Election Results

The 2025 Delhi Assembly election was won by the BJP, which returns to power in the national capital for the first time in nearly three decades. The AAP and Arvind Kejriwal's bid for a third successive term slipped to a big defeat; the BJP won 48 of Delhi's 70 seats, and the AAP 22.

The Congress failed to win a single seat for the third straight Delhi Assembly election.

