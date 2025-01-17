AAP, BJP, Congress Offer Cash Transfers, Chase 'Women Power' In Delhi Poll

As the clock ticks down to February 5 - the date of voting for the Delhi Assembly election - the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party are scrambling for favour among women, a cross-section of voters the country's political parties seems to have woken up to in recent polls.

The results of some of those recent polls - Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh in particular, in each of which the BJP scored dominant wins on the back of women-centric welfare schemes and financial freebies - underscores the importance of women voters to winning elections.

And over 46 per cent - around 71 lakh - of Delhi's registered voters are women, with more signing up daily, according to the national capital's Chief Electoral Officer. Last week the city's top poll official also said more women were registering to vote, ahead of this election, than men.

All three main parties in the 2025 race in Delhi seem to have recognised this.

Each has announced women-specific schemes and sops; the AAP said it would give women Rs 2,100 every month, after which the BJP and Congress upped it to Rs 2,500. All three have also made other promises, from cash assistance to pregnant women and free travel for women in state-run buses.

AAP's Poll Special For Women

The ruling party kicked things off last month.

AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal, forced to quit as Chief Minister while he battles corruption charges, said his party would give Rs 2,100 to Delhi women as direct cash transfers every month, if they voted for him.

"I have come to make two big announcements... both are for women. I had earlier promised to give Rs 1,000 to every woman... This is for empowering women and addressing their financial need..."

READ | AAP's Poll Offer: 1,000 A Month For Delhi Women, 2,100 If It Wins

Mr Kejriwal - whose government already has a Rs 1,000 per month scheme for women - has also promised to continue and expand the flagship 'free travel for women (in state-run buses)' scheme.

This will now include female students and the promise of a 50 per cent concession on Metro fares.

Congress Announces 'Pyari Didi' Scheme

The Congress, not to be outdone, said it would transfer Rs 2,500 per month to women, in addition to ensuring a 'ration kit' - with rice, sugar, cooking oil, grains, and tea leaves - to be provided to women every month to offset the price rise.

READ | Congress' 'Pyari Didi' Scheme Vows Rs 2,500 Monthly For Women

The party announced a similar scheme before the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election; the Rs 2,000-a-month 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme has been credited with a key role in helping it win that poll.

BJP's Pregnant Women Outreach

The BJP, meanwhile, is hoping that attention to pregnant women will pay dividends.

Party boss JP Nadda, announcing the manifesto on Friday, promised pregnant women a one-time payment of Rs 21,000 in addition Rs 5,000 for the first child and Rs 6,000 for the second.

READ | In BJP's Delhi Manifesto, Rs 21,000 Aid For Pregnant Women

He also announced a scheme that will pay women Rs 2,500 per month.

'In First Cabinet Meeting'

All of these promises will be implemented, each party has vowed, in the very first cabinet meeting after the new government is formed. And these promises, election analysts have told NDTV, could be one very real reason behind women rushing to register to vote next month. And where those votes will land could, in a very real sense, decide the outcome of the 2025 Delhi Assembly election.

The reception to these overtures has been mixed, with most welcoming the initiatives (regardless of the party making the assurance) and some questioning the sustainability and long-term impact.

Many have pointed out that even a small sum like Rs 2,500 will be gratefully received by women from poorer sections of society, particularly those without any other income and those struggling with the rising cost of food. Others have warned that simply handing over wads of cash will hide other problems women face, including (and perhaps most importantly) safety in public spaces.

Delhi Election Dates

Women (and men and voters who don't identify as either) will head to the polling booths on February 5, a Wednesday. Votes will be counted three days later - on February 8.

Delhi has 70 Assembly seats, a staggering 62 of which plumped for the AAP in 2020.

The AAP dominated the 2015 poll also, winning 67 seats.

With input from PTI

