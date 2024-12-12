AAP's Poll Special: Rs 1,000 A Month For Delhi Women, Rs 2,100 If It Wins

Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a new scheme for Delhi women - Rs 1,000 in their accounts every month, with a promise to double it Rs 2,100 if his Aam Aadmi Party wins February's election.

However, the initial payment of Rs 1,000 cannot be credited till after the election, he said, pointing out "... poll dates will be announced in 10-15 days, so it is not possible to transfer the money now".

The AAP boss, with Chief Minister Atishi by his side, also hit out at the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of having delayed the scheme's roll-out - by "conspiring and sending me to jail (in the alleged liquor policy case)" - and having cost Delhi women the steady honorarium.

"I have come to make two big announcements for the people of Delhi... both are for women. I had earlier promised to give Rs 1,000 to every woman. This proposal was passed in a cabinet meeting chaired by Atishiji this morning. Now this scheme has been implemented in Delhi..."

"(But) elections will be announced in 10-15 days, so it is not possible to transfer money to your accounts right now. Also, some women had said Rs 1,000 will not be enough - due to inflation and price rise. Therefore, registration will start from tomorrow for Rs 2100 per month..."

"This scheme is for empowering women and addressing their financial needs," Mr Kejriwal said, snapping back at criticism from the BJP - that it is merely a poll-related freebie, or revdi.

"What the BJP calls 'revdis', I see as a step to strengthening our society. The BJP also asks, 'where will the money come from?'... but I had said we will give free electricity (a promise the AAP made before the 2015 Delhi election, and which is now a party standard) and we did that," he reminded voters.

"I want to tell the BJP... I am a magician. I am a magician of accounts," he declared with a smile.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was Deputy Chief Minister under Mr Kejriwal before he was arrested in connection with the liquor policy case, added his praise for the new scheme.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Delhi Government's 'Mahila Samman Yojana', AAP leader Manish Sisodia says, "Congress and BJP could not think of these things and when the public asks for these things they only make excuses. Kejriwal announced this scheme today and after the elections, women… pic.twitter.com/qOnookuFLi — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2024

"Congress and BJP could not think of these things... when the public asks they make excuses. Kejriwal announced this scheme today, and after the election, women will be given Rs 2100..."

BJP's Punjab Reminder

Meanwhile, minutes after he announced the pre-poll sop, the BJP's Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, issued a sharp response. "Kejriwal should answer promises made for women before the Punjab election. How many women in Punjab have got it in their bank accounts?"

"And now, because Vidhan Sabha elections are coming in Delhi, you give (this) lollipop?"

Mr Sachdeva was speaking about a promise the AAP made before the 2022 election - to deposit Rs 1,000 in the bank accounts of eligible women in that state - and which has not yet happened.

That amount was later raised to Rs 1,110. Last month Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Manna acknowledged still-pending promise, and said he would make it his "mission" to execute it.

What Is AAP's 'Mahila Samman Yojana'?

A budget of Rs 2,000 crore has been set aside for this scheme, which was proposed in the Delhi government's 2024/25 budget.

It is meant to benefit women with no formal source of income. Women who pay tax and those already receiving financial aid from other government schemes are not eligible.

READ | Delhi Govt Announces Rs 1,000 Monthly For Eligible Women

And a voter ID card, with a Delhi residence, is required to register for the scheme.

An estimated 45 lakh women are likely to be eligible for this scheme.

Potential Roadblock?

Sources told NDTV this morning Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's office may raise certain objections to the source of funding for this scheme, setting up another dramatic face-off with the AAP government.

As recently as last month the Lieutenant-Governor slammed Mr Kejriwal for not implementing the centre's flagship health insurance scheme - the Ayushman Bharat - during his term as Chief Minister.

The two also traded multiple barbs while Mr Kejriwal was in jail; this included battles over the nomination of aldermen to the Municipal Corporation and claims Mr Saxena was "stalling" the budget.

In fact, Mr Kejriwal's government has long argued the BJP, in power at the centre, has a stranglehold on Delhi via the Lieutenant Governor, who was nominated by that party.

There were also certain objections raised by the Delhi government's Finance Department, which pointed out the money required could push the budget into a deficit next year, i.e., FY2025/26.

With input from agencies

