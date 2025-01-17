BJP Releases Manifesto For Delhi Polls, Announces Rs 21,000 For Pregnant Women

Women are at the centre of the BJP's welfare measures, said Union Minister JP Nadda today as he released the first part of the party's manifesto for the February 5 elections in Delhi. The senior BJP leader also assured the voters that all public welfare schemes will continue in the capital as he went on to accuse the ruling AAP of corruption.

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' promises one-time financial assistance of Rs 21,000 and six nutritional kits to pregnant women, besides Rs 5,000 for the first child and Rs 6,000 for the second child.

He also announced a Mahila Smriddhi Yojana under which women will receive assistance of Rs 2,500 per month.

Recalling that the AAP had promised to give Rs 1,000 to women in 2021, Mr Nadda alleged the party has not fulfilled its promises - neither in Punjab nor in Delhi.

The government will also provide a Rs 500 subsidy on LPG cylinders, the BJP leader said, adding that the people will also receive two free cylinders on Diwali and Holi.

Mr Nadda has also assured that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will enforce the centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme in its first cabinet meeting. The AAP government had been opposing the central scheme stating that the city already has "superior" health schemes.

Senior citizens will also get an additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh, which will increase the total health cover given to the elderly to Rs 10 lakh, according to the manifesto.

He also announced a pension scheme under which senior citizens will receive Rs 2,000-2,500 in the 60-70 age group and 3,000 Rs for those above 70. For the Divyang and widow, the assistance will be increased to Rs 3,000.

Atal Canteens will be set up in every slum where a full meal can be availed at just Rs 5, he promised.

Mr Nadda, who is also the Union health minister, alleged the AAP's Mohalla Clinics are "dens of corruption" where a scam worth Rs 300 crore had taken place. Once the BJP comes to power in Delhi, all allegations will be probed and those involved will be jailed, he promised.