BJP Says Delhi Welfare Schemes To Continue. AAP Asks Why Vote For You Then?

The BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections met with sheer criticism from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with Arvind Kejriwal wondering why people should choose the BJP if it continues with the AAP's welfare schemes. The BJP hit back at Mr Kejriwal saying he does not understand the difference between 'revdi' (freebies) and development.

BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda today released the party's first of the three-part 'Sankalp Patra', which he said has women's welfare as its central theme. The party, which aims to dethrone AAP in Delhi after a decade, has promised financial assistance to women, young mothers, and senior citizens, besides subsidies on cylinders and more.

Taking a dig at the BJP's manifesto, Mr Kejriwal sought to know if the promises had a go-ahead from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had on several instances targeted the AAP over freebies and called for ending the "revdi culture".

Read: BJP Releases Manifesto For Delhi Polls, Announces Rs 21,000 For Pregnant Women

"Was permission taken from PM Modi before announcing free revdi? Our demand is that PM Modi should come forward and say that free revdi is not a loss for the country but God's prasad, and that he was wrong and Kejriwal is right," said Mr Kejriwal.

Referring to Mr Nadda's remark that the BJP will carry forward the existing welfare schemes if it comes to power, Mr Kejriwal asked why the people should vote for them.

"BJP has openly accepted that Kejriwal is running many welfare schemes in Delhi which are benefiting the families of BJP members also. We don't know how to do politics, we know how to work. And we do such work that even our opponents praise it," he said in an online post.

"BJP does not have a "Sankalp Patra" but a "Kejriwal Patra" that they will continue all the schemes of Kejriwal in Delhi. BJP says - "Vote for BJP to do all the work that Kejriwal does." All the work done by Kejriwal will be done better by Kejriwal himself, then why should anyone vote for BJP?" he added in another post.

Read: Cash, Cars, Savings: What Arvind Kejriwal, Parvesh Verma's Affidavits Show

He also referred to "gang wars" in Delhi and said that the BJP did not care to add even a single line to the manifesto on improving the law-and-order situation.

Accusing the BJP of having no vision for Delhi, he said the party never fulfils its promises. "Tell us what work the BJP has done in the last 10 years? Their 'Sankalp Patra' is false," asserted the AAP supremo.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the AAP chief does not understand the difference between handing out freebies and empowerment. "Arvind babu, when you make promises, it seems you are handing out promises. When we talk about it, we talk about all-round development and empowerment. But you won't understand it," he said.

Releasing the manifesto, Mr Nadda had accused the AAP of corruption and said it neither fulfilled its promises in Delhi, nor in Punjab. He also called the AAP government's flagship Mohalla Clinics "den of corruption", vowing to probe the matter if his party comes to power.