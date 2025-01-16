Cash, Cars, Savings: What Arvind Kejriwal, Parvesh Verma's Affidavits Show

The battle for the New Delhi seat in next month's Assembly election is set to be a high-profile clash between Aam Aadmi Party boss Arvind Kejriwal - bidding for a third term as Chief Minister - and Parvesh Verma, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's pick to derail those hopes.

Mr Verma filed his nomination papers Wednesday. Mr Kejriwal - who found himself and his party roiled in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam in the months leading up to this election - did so this morning, accompanied by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and women volunteers from the party.

Details about each candidate's income and financial status, as required to be submitted in nomination papers, make for interesting reading.

Arvind Kejriwal's Election Affidavit

According to Mr Kejriwal's affidavit, he does not own a car; he did earlier own a metallic blue Maruti Wagon-R that he used till the 2015 election.

However, in October 2017 he reported the car as stolen, from outside the Delhi Secretariat, and that triggered a brief squabble between the former Chief Minister and the then Lieutenant Governor (the centre's rep), Anil Baijal.

"What can the common man expect... (when) the Chief Minister's car is stolen? Law-and-order has been rapidly deteriorating... Police and law-and-order come directly under you (the Union Home Ministry, controlled by the BJP). Please make the system robust," he lamented then.

Since then, Mr Kejriwal indicated in his affidavit, he has not personally owned a car.

Overall, declared income for the past five years ranges from a high of Rs 44,90,640, or Rs 44.9 lakh, in 2020/21 to a low of Rs 1,57,823 in 2019/20. For FY2023/24 he reported an income of Rs 7,21,530. His principal reported income source is the salary he receives as a Delhi MLA.

However, the AAP leader has said he has only Rs 40,000 in cash and had made no investments, but does have Rs 2,81,404 in a State Bank of India account. He also said he had no outstanding loan from banks or financial institutions.

However, he does own land in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh; this was bought in 1996 for Rs 3.5 lakh, he said. The land is now worth Rs 1.7 crore, he indicated.

Mr Kejriwal has acknowledged 14 pending criminal cases; these include those filed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam and defamation claims made by the Gujarat University, as well as a case filed before the 2014 federal election.

Meanwhile, Mr Kejriwal's wife, who has retired from government service, reported an income of Rs 14,10,740 in FY2023/24 from her pension. According to the affidavit, she does have a car - a Maruti Baleno - registered in her name, and does have savings, including mutual funds valued at Rs 26,24,016 and gold and silver worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs 92,000, respectively.

Parvesh Verma's Election Affidavit

Over in the other corner, the BJP's Mr Verma reported a much larger income - Rs 19,68,34,100, or Rs 19.68 crore, for FY2023/24. For FY2022/23 he reported an income of Rs 12 lakh.

Also, Mr Verma also faces a case filed by the Election Commission for violating the Model Code of Conduct by distributing shoes to people at a temple in the city.

Mr Verma reported cash in hand of Rs 2,20,000, and bank accounts and term deposits totalling Rs 1.28 crore, as well as shares and other market instruments worth Rs 52.75 crore, and other savings worth Rs 17,84,576.

He also reported ownership of three cars - a Toyota Fortuner, a Toyota Innova Hycross, and a Mahindra XUV. The value of these was listed in excess of Rs 56 lakh.

Overall, Mr Verma reported movable assets worth Rs 77.89 crore and immovable assets, including inherited agricultural land, and commercial and residential buildings, worth Rs 12.96 crore. He also reported liabilities of Rs 62.83 crore.

For his wife, Swati Singh, Mr Verma reported financial assets worth over Rs 65 lakh, and also a Maruti Baleno and jewellery worth Rs 45.75 lakh. Ms Singh has liabilities of Rs 11.45 crore.

Mr Verma also reported his three dependent children had assets of Rs 55.67 lakh, Rs 31.44 lakh, and Rs 22.77 lakh, respectively, while two also faced liabilities of Rs 6.75 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh.

