Arvind Kejriwal Declares Rs 1.7 Crore In Assets, No Car In Poll Affidavit

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Arvind Kejriwal is facing 14 criminal cases, including one related to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Amethi and others connected to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

These pending cases were disclosed in his affidavit filed on Wednesday for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. In comparison, in his 2020 election affidavit, Mr Kejriwal had mentioned 13 pending criminal cases.

Mr Kejriwal declared Rs 40,000 in cash on hand, while his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, reported Rs 32,000. His movable assets are worth Rs 3.46 lakh, while Sunita's movable assets are valued at Rs 1 crore.

Former CM Kejriwal also owns immovable assets worth Rs 1.7 crore. Sunita holds assets worth Rs 1.5 crore.

In contrast, their 2020 affidavit showed Mr Kejriwal's movable assets as Rs 9.95 lakh and Sunita's as Rs 57 lakh.

Their immovable assets at that time were valued at Rs 1.77 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

Arvind Kejriwal does not own a car or house, but Sunita drives a 2017 model Maruti Baleno.

The affidavit also reveals that Sunita possesses jewellery worth Rs 25.9 lakh, including 320 grams of gold.

The couple has no liabilities.

Regarding their incomes for 2023-24, Mr Kejriwal earned Rs 7,21,530 from his legislative salary, while Sunita's income from her pension was Rs 14,10,740.

Sunita also owns a house in Gurugram, reveals the affidavit.

Arvind Kejriwal is seeking re-election as an MLA from New Delhi constituency. This prestigious seat is locked in a triangular contest with the sons of two former chief ministers of Delhi expected to give a tough fight to Mr Kejriwal.

Parvesh Verma is a BJP candidate, while Sandeep Dikshit is contesting on a Congress ticket.

While Verma and Mr Kejriwal filed their nomination papers on Wednesday, Sandeep Dikshit is yet to file his papers. He is expected to file the nomination on Thursday.

