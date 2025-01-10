Arvind Kejriwal vs BJP's Parvesh Verma, 'Purvanchal' Remark Sparks Protest

The AAP's charges against the BJP over alleged changes in the electoral rolls a month before the polls and against BJP leader Parvesh Verma have led to a fresh showdown between the two parties vying for power in the national capital.

The Election Commission yesterday ordered a probe by its chief electoral officer in Delhi after a delegation led by Chief Minister Atishi filed a complaint against Mr Verma, who is contesting against Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat.

Hitting back on Friday, Mr Verma said he was open to any investigation and that his only aim is to defeat Mr Kejriwal.

"The AAP did nothing in 11 years. They didn't listen to the people's perils. AAP did not give out jobs in the last 11 years. They are scared of losing," he said.

On AAP's allegations of violating the Model Code, he said he had only asked the companies he knew to meet those looking for jobs in his constituency. Claiming he did not ask for votes for giving jobs, he asked, "What problem does Mr Kejriwal have if some people get jobs?"

Showdown Over 'Purvanchal' Remarks

Mr Kejriwal's remarks that the BJP was bringing people from Bihar and UP to create "fake votes" sparked protests earlier in the day after the BJP accused him of insulting those from Purvanchal. Responding to the allegations, he said only the AAP has given a life of dignity to Purvanchali voters.

"I had gone to the Election Commission to highlight that under the garb of Rohingya and Bangladeshis, they are deleting names of Purvanchali voters. But, in turn, they are leveling baseless charges against me. If there is a party that has respected and given a life of dignity to people from Purvanchal in Delhi, it is the AAP," said Mr Kejriwal today.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, he said the BJP has not done enough for the Purvanchalis living in Delhi.

"People from Purvanchal who come here live in Kachhi Colonies. Before 2014, it was difficult to live in these colonies. There was no development. More than 90% of the people in these colonies are from Purvanchal. I want to ask the BJP, what have you done for slums in the last 10 years?" asked the former chief minister.