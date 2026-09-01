10 Teams, 30 Days: BJP Plans Nationwide Outreach Yatra On PM Modi's Birthday

The BJP is planning to launch an ambitious month-long campaign connecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace, Vadnagar in Gujarat, with his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, sources in the party told NDTV.

The campaign, named "Vadnagar To Varanasi Yatra", is likely to begin on September 17, PM Modi's birthday, and will be projected as a major organisational exercise aimed at taking the party's governance message to the masses.

According to sources, ten teams will set out on the journey on the same day from both Vadnagar and Varanasi. While teams starting from Varanasi will travel through various states before reaching Vadnagar after a month, those departing from Vadnagar will reach Varanasi at the end of the month-long journey

Sources said the teams will travel nearly 100 km every day. Each convoy will comprise bikers, buses and BJP workers who will engage with people on the ground while highlighting the governance initiatives of the BJP-led Centre and BJP ruled states.

According to sources, every convoy will include more than 10 bikers, along with BJP workers, who will travel through towns, villages and districts along the route.

One of the key highlights of the programme will be daily public engagement. After covering nearly 100 km each day, the convoys will halt at designated locations where BJP workers will participate in four pre-planned programmes focused on showcasing the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and development work in BJP-ruled states.

The yatra is expected to help the BJP carry forward its political and organisational message. Party workers will interact with people throughtout the month-long journey, sources said.

The choice of Vadnagar and Varanasi is also relevant to the BJP. While Vadnagar is associated with PM Modi's birthplace, Varanasi has been his political bastion since 2014. Party leaders believe the yatra will help strengthen the connection between the two places while boosting the organisational outreach.

This outreach drive is expected to be among the BJP's major public engagement programmes in the coming months.