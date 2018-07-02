10 Arrested In Maharashtra For Lynching 5 Men Suspected To Be Child Lifters

According to police, rumours about a gang of child kidnappers active in the area had been doing the rounds for the last few days.

All India | | Updated: July 02, 2018 03:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
10 Arrested In Maharashtra For Lynching 5 Men Suspected To Be Child Lifters

Deepak Kesarkar said law should not be taken in hands.

Mumbai: 

10 people have been arrested in connection with the lyching of five people in Dhule district, Minister of State (MoS) for Maharashtra Deepak Kesarkar said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Kesarkar, who is due to visit Dhule on Monday, urged people to not take law into their own hands.

"We have arrested 10 people. Strong action will be taken. I appeal to everybody not to believe in posts that are circulated on social media. Law should not be taken in hands," he said.

In yet another incident of mob violence, five people were lynched to death by villagers in Dhule district on Sunday, on suspicion of being child-lifters.

The five persons were beaten to death after videos of child lifters were actively circulated on a WhatsApp group, police said. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Maharashtra LynchingDhule 5 Men Lynched

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................