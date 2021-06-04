1 Year Of New Farm Laws: Farmers To Protest Outside BJP Lawmakers' Homes Tomorrow

Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi's borders demanding a rollback of the laws.

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws will hold demonstrations outside the residences of BJP lawmakers across the country on Saturday, a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) officebearer said on Friday.

The protest outside the residences of BJP MPs and MLAs is to mark the one year of the promulgation of these laws as ordinances by the Centre, the official said.

"The protesters would burn the copies of the legislation outside the residence of BJP MPs and MLAs across the country as a symbolic protest against the Centre," BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik told PTI.

"In districts where there is no BJP MP or MLA, the protest would take place outside the district magistrate's office," he added.

The decision for the June 5 protest was taken during a recent meeting of leaders of the farmers' associations and unions which have been camping on Delhi borders since November 2020.

Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi's borders demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government, which has held multiple rounds of formal dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

