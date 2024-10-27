1 Soldier Dead, 13 Injured After Army Vehicle Skids Off Road In J&K

The accident in Kulgam's D H Pora area happened during an operational move (Representational)

An army soldier was killed and 13 people, including nine army personnel, were injured when their Army vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

The injured, which included four civilians, were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

The accident in Kulgam's D H Pora area happened during an operational move on Friday night, said the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps.

"Tragically, one sepoy lost his life, while few soldiers sustained injuries who were promptly evacuated for medical care. All soldiers are stable," the Chinar Corps said.

