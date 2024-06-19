1 Killed In Firing At Food Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden: Cops

The police said that they were checking the CCTV footage to gather more information. (Representational)

One person was shot dead inside a food outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Tuesday night, police said.

Upon receiving the information of the firing incident, a team of police and forensics were rushed to the spot.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

