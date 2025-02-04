1 Killed As Fight Erupts Over Seat On Train In Maharashtra

A 26-year-old man was killed, and another sustained injuries when a group of people attacked them following a dispute about a seat on an express train at Nandurbar railway station in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

One person has been arrested, and a minor has been detained for the attack on board the Chennai-Jodhpur Express on Sunday evening, an official said.

He said the victims, Sumer Singh and Parbat Parihar (40), boarded the train from Chennai and were travelling to their hometown in Jodhpur.

When the train reached Bhusawal station, the duo entered an argument with one of the passengers over a seat, and the latter called some of his friends to Nandurbar station, the official said.

Once the train arrived at Nandurbar, the friends of the passenger attacked the duo with sharp weapons, injuring them, he said.

The official said railway staff reached the spot, but the attackers managed to flee by then.

The injured men were admitted to the district hospital, where Singh died in the early hours on Monday, he said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)