On Camera, Ticketless Traveller Attacks Ticket Examiner In Mumbai Local Train

Chief Ticket Inspector Jasbir Singh was injured in the fight.

A passenger in a local train in Mumbai assaulted a travelling ticket inspector (TTE) on Friday on being asked to pay a fine for not having a valid ticket. He had a first-class ticket, but was caught in an air-conditioned coach.

The passenger was travelling from Churchgate to Virar.

When Chief Ticket Inspector Jasbir Singh found out the passenger didn't have a ticket for AC local, he asked him to pay a fine. The passenger, identified as Aniket Bhosale, started arguing over the fine, which soon escalated to a physical fight.

A video of the incident showed him and other passengers fighting with Mr Singh. They also allegedly tore the ticket inspector's shirt.

Mr Singh got injured in the commotion and lost Rs 1,500 which he had collected as fine from other passengers.

He claimed the train halted at Borivali station due to the fight. An officer at the station said he asked Mr Bhosale to deboard, but he refused. He was finally taken off the train at Nalasopara station by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

Mr Bhonsale later admitted his mistake and gave a written apology, saying an FIR against him will affect his job. He even paid Rs 1,500 to Mr Singh that he had lost in the commotion.