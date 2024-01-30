''Wrestlemania'': Punches, Kicks Fly As Fight Breaks Out In Crowded London Train

British Transport Police said they were aware of the incident and enquiries were ongoing

Violent scenes were witnessed on a busy London underground train after a mass fight broke out between a group of men. According to Metro, the fight broke out on Saturday night with the incident later reported to police on Sunday. A video of the incident which has gone viral on X shows a few men throwing punches and kicks at another person as he is dragged through the train door. He tries to defend himself and throws a few punches as soon as he gets back on his feet.

Meanwhile, onlookers could be heard screaming expletives and pleading for the fight to stop while others were seen moving away from the chaos. Later, a Transport for London (TfL) staff member was seen intervening and separating them. The motive behind the fight remains unclear.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile on the London Underground... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙈👊 pic.twitter.com/NxK19U7o6C — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) January 28, 2024

British Transport Police said they were aware of the incident and enquiries were ongoing. They have requested that anyone with information about the incident come forward to assist in the investigation.

British Transport Police later tweeted: "We are aware of this incident, and enquiries are ongoing. We urge anyone who was involved in this incident or saw it happening to contact us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 279 of 28/01/24."

The incident, which took place on a station platform, has raised concerns about safety on public transport. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''What is this Wrestlemania" while another commented, ''Average day in London."

A third added, ''I do not miss the underground one tiny bit.'' A fourth said, ''Avoiding all public transport seems to be the best advice these days.''