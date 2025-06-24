Woman Claims She Was Attacked By 'Devil's Breath' On London Underground

A UK woman claimed that she was attacked with a memory-erasing drug, nicknamed 'Devil's Breath', while she was travelling in the London Underground on the Elizabeth Line, Metro reported.

Deborah Oscar, who is a content creator, revealed that she was approached by a woman who was waving a newspaper in an empty carriage. As the woman sat beside her, Oscar said she started to feel high and drowsy within moments.

The 30-year-old linked the June 17 incident to a robbery attempt after running into two suspicious men in another carriage while fleeing.

"This train was fairly empty, and this woman was walking slowly, wafting this newspaper, staring at me," Deborah said as quoted.

"I assumed she was a confused tourist about to ask for directions. But she just maintained eye contact."

Oscar revealed that it felt "eerie and very odd", but didn't feel scared as the woman was well dressed. "She just looked like a tourist," Oscar said.

"Then she came and sat down next to me and I felt like I needed a deep sleep, I suddenly felt very peaceful," she recalled.

"I thought I had low blood sugar, maybe I was about to faint - that's when I remembered videos I had seen about the 'Devil's Breath' drug," she said.

Oscar said she was feeling "unsafe" and moved to a different carriage, but she saw two men staring at each other and her.

"I got off at the next stop and these two men looked straight at each other - I knew they knew each other," she said.

She fears that this might become a new crime trend; hence, she warned the Londoners.

"London would be the perfect place for it, there are so many people and an already very busy police force," she said.

"But if people are aware this might be a new method, they can have it in their minds and be more prepared," she said.

'Devil's breath' is a potent inhalational anaesthetic, known as hyoscine. It's the scientific name of scopolamine.

It's not typically considered a "drug" in the recreational sense but rather a medication with specific medical uses. However, due to its potency and potential for misuse, it has become popular for all the wrong reasons.