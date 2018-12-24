1 Killed As Bus With 36 Border Cops Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir

TheITBP bus accident took place in Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir.

One person was killed and 32 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were injured when a bus carrying them skidded off the road this morning and fell into a gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.

The border police team was part of a convoy that was returning to Jammu from Budgam after the local body elections. Around 36 people were travelling in the bus.

The accident took place in Ramban district around 8.45 am, a police officer said.

While one person died, 32 people were rescued from the wreckage of the vehicle and taken to a government hospital in Ramban, the officer said

Trees prevented the bus from falling further down in the gorge, the officer said.

A team of rescue personnel comprising army, police and local volunteers are site of the accident. Images showed rescue personnel trying to pull the bus up using ropes.

(With inputs from PTI)