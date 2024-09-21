1 Dead In Ammonia Gas Leak At Punjab Factory, Several Complain Of Suffocation

The incident took place at around 2 pm (Representational)

One person died after ammonia gas leaked from an ice factory near Domoria bridge in Punjab's Jalandhar district on Saturday, officials said.

Several people also complained of suffocation following the leakage, they said, adding that police have sealed the area and also diverted traffic.

Fire tenders and an ambulance were called to the spot and six people were rescued from the factory of which one, who was taken out in unconscious condition, died while the rest are in stable condition.

The incident took place at around 2 pm. Residents of the area complained of a strong smell and suffocation.

The Jalandhar deputy commissioner has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, directing the sub-divisional magistrate to submit a report regarding the incident within 15 days.

