1 Dead, Another Injured As Portion Of Building Collapses In Maharashtra

A man was killed, while another was injured after a portion of a building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Thane Municipal Corporation said today.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation officials, one person was safely rescued and has been shifted to a hospital.

The exact reason behind the collapse incident is yet to be ascertained, civic body officials said.

Further details are awaited.

