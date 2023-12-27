1 Dead, 12 Injured In Multi Vehicle Pile-Up On Agra-Lucknow Expressway In UP

The bonnet and the rear of the vehicles were crushed due to the impact of the collision.

Several vehicles collided on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao due to dense fog, which significantly reduced visibility on roads. The serial collision involved a bus and several cars.

One person has died and over a dozen have been injured in the collision on the expressway, which is covered with a thick fog. The post-crash visuals show a Toyota Fortuner SUV crashing into the rear of the bus and a sedan hitting the Fortuner. Ambulances were present at the spot to take the injured.

#WATCH | Unnao, Uttar Pradesh: Multiple vehicles collided on the Agra-Lucknow expressway due to dense fog, several people sustained injuries pic.twitter.com/JhPJT0XYxp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2023

In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, a speeding truck rammed into a house. Several fog-related accidents have been reported in the state as the visibility has been reduced drastically due to the dense haze. In Agra, two trucks collided in the morning due to dense fog, the police are present at the spot and there are no reports of any casualties.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Dense fog leads to collision of several vehicles in Agra pic.twitter.com/XNHXYJJqYm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2023

Over 110 flights were affected at the Delhi airport after dense fog shrouded north India in the morning as visibility dropped to just 50 metres, disrupting the movement of traffic.

The weather office issued a red alert over "very dense fog" in the national capital as cold wave conditions continue. As many as 25 trains headed to Delhi are delayed, Northern railways said.

Apart from Delhi, several north Indian cities woke up to foggy weather that reduced visibility. While Patiala, Lucknow and Prayagraj recorded very low visibility of 25 metres, in Amritsar it dropped to 0 metres.

Visibility recorded at 0530 hours IST of today, the 27th December (m): Punjab: Amritsar-0, Patiala-25; Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly-25, Lucknow-25, Paryagraj-25 & Varanasi-50, Jhansi-200; Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-200; Rajasthan: Ganganagar-50; Delhi Safdarjung-50; Delhi (Palam)-125. pic.twitter.com/hY5dCs6Zck — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 27, 2023

In Delhi, the Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport recorded a visibility level of 125 metres, while at the Safdarjung Observatory, it dropped to just 50 metres. However, commuters reported even lower visibility in several parts of the national capital.

The air quality in the city also recorded a sharp decline after weeks of comparatively good air. The average air quality dropped to 381, "very poor" on the Air Quality Index.

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius.