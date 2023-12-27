Dense Fog Covers Delhi, Visibility Drops To 50 Metres

A blanket of dense fog covered Delhi and its surrounding areas on Wednesday morning as visibility dropped to just 50 metres, disrupting the movement of traffic.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "dense to very dense fog conditions" over northwest and central India including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi, the Palam observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport recorded a visibility level of 125 metres while at the Safdarjung observatory it dropped to just 50 metres. On Tuesday, over 30 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed as fog enveloped the Delhi-NCR region.

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to 24 degrees Celsius.

Apart from Delhi, several north Indian cities woke up to foggy weather that reduced visibility. While Patiala, Lucknow and Prayagraj recorded very low visiblity of 25 metres, in Amritsar it dropped to 0 metres.

According to the weather office, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense, between 201 and 500 metres moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.