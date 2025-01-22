Winter Chill Gone? Why It's Suddenly Warmer In Delhi, North India

Delhi's minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the normal for this time of the season.

"This morning the minimum temperature of Delhi was around 12 degrees Celcius because there is a strong western disturbance coming and southerly winds have reached Delhi," said Dr Soma Sen Roy, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist.

"In north India, temperature will rise by 1-2 degrees Celcius though in Delhi there won't be any chance of further temperature rise. After two days, from 24th (January) morning, the temperature might fall slowly because western disturbance will move," said Dr Roy.

According to the weather office IMD, rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi-NCR, and North Rajasthan may occur today and on January 23.

UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Odisha, says the weather office, will continue to witness dense fog.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index of 262 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 severe.

On January 19, the city recorded a maximum temperature at 26.1 degrees Celsius, marking the warmest January day in six years. Data showed that the last time Delhi recorded a higher January maximum temperature was on January 21, 2019, at 28.7 degrees Celsius.

