'Zero Tolerance': Over 1,800 Arrested Across Assam Over Child Marriages

Police are investigating more than 4,000 such cases of child marriage in Assam

More than 1,800 people have been arrested in a massive crackdown on child marriage in Assam so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today.

The Chief Minister said he has asked the Assam police to "act with a spirit of zero tolerance".

"State wide arrests are presently underway against those violating provisions of Prohibhiton of Child Marriage Act . 1800 + have been arrested so far. I have asked @assampolice to act with a spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime on women," tweeted Mr Sarma.

Police are investigating more than 4,000 such cases that were registered across Assam in less than a fortnight, the Chief Minister had said yesterday.

The Assam cabinet has decided to charge men who marry girls below 14 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences or POCSO Act.

"While the men who have married teen girls in the 14-18 years age group will be charged under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006," an official said.

Mr Sarma said those who facilitate such marriages, like clerics and priests, will also face action.