'1.5 Lakh Left Unemployed': Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre's Agneepath Scheme

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Central government, saying that the Agneepath scheme was a betrayal not only to the youth but also to the sacred sentiments of the country attached to the Indian Army.

In a post shared on X Rahul Gandhi said, "Leaving 1.5 lakh youth already selected in the armed forces helpless in the name of a temporary recruitment Agneepath scheme is a grave injustice to them. The Agneepath scheme is a betrayal not only of the patriotic youth but also of the sacred sentiments of the country attached to the Indian Army."

The remark by the Congress leader came amid his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Bihar's Katihar on Wednesday during a discussion with some enthusiastic youths who had worked hard for years to join the army.

"We have started the Voice of Justice--JAY JAWAN campaign against the injustice being done to these youth. You too can be a part of this ongoing campaign for justice for these patriotic youth by visiting http://jayjawan.in or giving a missed call on 9999812024," he added.

एक अस्थायी भर्ती अग्निपथ के बहाने सशस्त्र बलों में पहले से चयनित 1.5 लाख युवाओं को असहाय छोड़ देना उनके साथ घनघोर अन्याय है।



आज कटिहार में सेना में भर्ती के लिए वर्षों कड़ी तपस्या करने वाले कुछ जोशीले नौजवानों से चर्चा हुई।



अग्निपथ योजना न सिर्फ राष्ट्रभक्त युवाओं, बल्कि… pic.twitter.com/T3MBPtVEc6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 31, 2024

The Agniveer Scheme was announced in June 2022 for recruitment in the armed forces. The scheme is meant only for recruiting soldiers and not officers in the forces. The soldiers recruited under this Agneepath scheme are known as Agniveers.

Under the scheme, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years.

Rahul Gandhi was accorded a rousing reception by tens of thousands of people as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra returned to West Bengal from Bihar.

He pointed out, "There was widespread unemployment prevailing in the country as the rate of unemployment was highest in the last 40-50 years."

Mr Gandhi said that the Nyay Yatra was for social and economic justice and for providing justice to youth, women, farmers, and labourers.