1.5-kg Heroin Found In 2 Bottles In Sutlej River In Punjab

Two plastic bottles were found filled with heroin.

The Border Security Force on Saturday recovered more than one-kilogram heroin in two plastic bottles from the Sutlej river near the border village in Punjab's Ferozepur, said a BSF official.

The BSF troops observed suspicious articles flowing in Sutlej near village Rao-Ke and managed to bring the suspected floating articles to the bank of the river.

Later, it was found that the articles consisted of a consignment of two plastic bottles filled with heroin (1.50 kg).

In a tweet, the BSF said, "#AlertBSF troops seized 2 plastic bottles containing appx 1.5 kg #Heroin near Village- Rao ke, District #Ferozepur. The drugs were discreetly floated from Pakistan to India in the River Sutlej."

