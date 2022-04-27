1,367 New Covid Cases In Delhi, 13% Higher Than Yesterday

It was the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 new cases in a day.

Delhi today logged 1,367 new Covid cases, up 13 per cent from yesterday's number (1,204), and one death while the positivity rate stood at 4.50 per cent, accodring to data shared by the city heath department.

Ealier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers, stressed on the implementation of 'test, track and treat' with the same efficacy as it was done during the earlier Covid waves in the country.

Talking about the increase in the Covid cases in the country in recent days, PM Modi cautioned the states to stay alert on the matter.

"This is clear that the COVID challenge is not fully over. Omicron and its subvariants can create problems as evident in the case of many countries of Europe. The subvariants are causing many surges in many countries. India has been able to deal with the situation better than many countries. Still, in the last two weeks, increasing cases in some of the states show that we need to stay alert," PM Modi said.

The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,78,458 and the death count has reached 26,170, the bulletin stated.

Delhi had reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent.