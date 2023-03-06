1,000 Fodder Bales Destroyed After Lightning Strike Sparks Fire In Maharashtra

At least two fire engines from Palghar city rushed to the spot. (Representational)

More than 1,100 bales of fodder were destroyed in a major fire triggered by a lightning strike in Sakhre village in Palghar district of Maharashtra on early Monday morning, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Officials said a bolt from the sky fell right on the stack of fodder bales at around 3.30 am in a field.

At least two fire engines from Palghar city rushed to the spot, located 51 km away, and brought the blaze under control after at least five hours.

