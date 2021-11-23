Watch: Hyderabad Zoo Staff Rescue Man From African Lion's Moat Area

The zoo staff handed over the person to the Bahadurpura Police station after lodging a complaint.

Staff rescued and handed over to the police a man who was walking on the boulders of the African Lion moat area at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

"Lions are released in the exhibited enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad which is an absolutely prohibited area. The man was rescued and caught by the zoo staff," a statement said.

#WATCH | Telangana: A 31-year-old man who went close to an African lion moat area at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad was rescued by the zoo authorities and handed over to police earlier today pic.twitter.com/Xo4G7gL7pN — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

"In an enquiry, it was found that the person who was caught by the zoo staff has been identified as G Sai Kumar aged about 31," the statement added.

