US-Based Hyderabad Techie Contacts Family. Father Says Why He Was Missing P Raghavendra Rao who has been working with Microsoft in California was not in touch with his family since last October. Following this, the family sought help from the foreign ministry and the state government.

P Raghavendra Rao after completing his MTech in London joined Microsoft as an engineer Hyderabad: Highlights 35-year-old P Raghavendra Rao works with Microsoft in California He was not in touch with his family since last October His family sought help from Sushma Swaraj and the Indian embassy



P Raghavendra Rao who has been working with Microsoft in California was not in touch with his family since last October. Following this, the family sought help from the foreign ministry and the state government.



Raghavendra's father, P Bangaram, on Saturday told news agency ANI that his son in touch with him on Saturday. He said that Raghavendra could not contact the family over the last few months as he was facing problems with his live-in partner.



Mr Bangaram also thanked the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Telangana's Information and Technology Minister KT Rama Rao for their help.



"My son's visa also expired. I would like to request Sushma Swaraj ma'am and Indian Embassy to help my son get a visa and reunite with us," Mr Bangaram said.



Raghavendra completed his M.Tech in London and then moved to the US in 2011 to work for Microsoft.



(with ANI inputs)



