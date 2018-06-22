2 Get 14 Years Rigrous Imprisonment For Trafficking Minors In Hyderabad

Mohd Imtiyaz (40) and Munna (28), natives of Bihar's Nalanda and Gaya districts respectively, were awarded 14 years of rigourous imprisonment by Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge N V Emanuel on Wednesday, a police release said.
In a search operation on January 9, 2016, 219 minor boys, all hailing from Bihar, were rescued from bangle-making units of the convicts in Talab Katta area in the Old City.
CommentsThe boys were found working under inhuman conditions and were later handed over to their parents in Bihar.
