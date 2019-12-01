Cops May Go After Fuel Station That Sold Petrol In Bottle To Rape Accused

Protests broke out at Hyderabad over the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana

Police are seeking legal opinion on whether a case should be filed against the employees of a fuel outlet for selling petrol in a bottle to the four accused in the rape and murder case of a veterinarian near Hyderabad.

A 26-year-old veterinarian was raped and killed by four truck drivers on November 27 at Tondapalli toll plaza on the outskirts of the city. Later, they burnt her body by pouring petrol on it.

"We are verifying with those working at the fuel outlet under what circumstances they filled petrol in bottle. We are seeking legal opinion and will proceed accordingly," Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

The accused had first approached a petrol station to buy fuel. As the attendant refused to fill the bottle, they approached another gas station and bought it.

Joint Secretary of Consortium of Petroleum Dealers for South India, Rajiv Amaram, said the outlets were authorised to sell the fuel in limited quantities.

Noting that petrol can be sold up to five litres while diesel up to 200 litres, he said, however, in view of recent incidents, the state government has issued instructions not to sell petrol in bottles or containers.

He also referred to an incident in which a woman officer was allegedly set on fire by a man in her office near Hyderabad over a suspected land dispute. Vijaya Reddy died on the spot and two other employees in the office were injured while trying to rescue her.

Later, the accused and one of her staff members who tried to rescue also died.

"Since then, many of the fuel stations have not been filling petrol in bottles or cans. The petrol pump dealers association also discourage it because if something goes wrong we are summoned to police stations," Mr Amaram said.