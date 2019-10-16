Telangana Cop Kills Self At Chief Minister's Farmhouse: Police

Police filed a case and shifted the body for autopsy. (Representational)

A policeman committed suicide by shooting himself at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's farmhouse in Siddipet district on Wednesday, police said.

Head constable Venkateshwarlu shot himself with his gun when he was on duty at the farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district. Other policemen on duty rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said the head constable, who was from Yadadri Bhongir district, was addicted to liquor and was on leave for last one month to undergo treatment at a de-addiction centre.

Siddipet Police Commissioner Joel Davis said Venkateshwarlu was drunk when he took the extreme step. He said the policeman was taken back on duty recently at the request of his wife.

Police filed a case and shifted the body for autopsy.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

